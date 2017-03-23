Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic plc. were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Medtronic plc. during the third quarter worth $429,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,236,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,348,000 after buying an additional 3,694,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter worth $214,311,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic plc. during the third quarter worth $198,656,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,999,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,598,000 after buying an additional 1,706,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 81.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30. Medtronic plc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company earned $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Medtronic plc. had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc. will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Medtronic plc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic plc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr downgraded shares of Medtronic plc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic plc. from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic plc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $7,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,616 shares in the company, valued at $53,469,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $4,307,176.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,073 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,832 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc. Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

