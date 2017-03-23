Shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.11 ($2.30).

S32 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 152 ($1.88) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set South32 Ltd (S32) Target Price at $186.11” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/analysts-set-south32-ltd-s32-target-price-at-186-11.html.

South32 (LON:S32) opened at 166.25 on Monday. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 71.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 181.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 8.84 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About South32

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.