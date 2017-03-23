Analysts Set Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) Price Target at $2,500.00

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,500 ($30.88).

MTRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Panmure Gordon restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.35) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc restated a “sell” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Eugene Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,357 ($41.46), for a total transaction of £335,700 ($414,598.00). Also, insider Michael Brierley sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,587 ($44.30), for a total value of £119,554.71 ($147,653.09). Insiders have sold a total of 27,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,673,471 in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/analysts-set-metro-bank-plc-mtro-price-target-at-2500-00.html.

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) opened at 3263.00 on Monday. Metro Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,501.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,748.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,447.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,092.51. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.62 billion.

About Metro Bank PLC

Metro Bank PLC (the Bank) is a deposit-taking and lending institution. The Bank’s principal activities include provision of banking and related services through stores, telephony, Internet and mobile. It is focused on retail and small and medium size commercial customers. It offers personal and business banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.