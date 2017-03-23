Analysts Set MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Price Target at $59.00

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Avondale Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) opened at 61.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.13. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.98 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.42%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.98%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,114 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,167.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Altman purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,620 shares of company stock worth $2,327,653. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

