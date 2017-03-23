Analysts Set Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Price Target at $161.71

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 161.71 ($2.00).

LMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) opened at 155.00 on Monday. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 133.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 167.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.46. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 969.39 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 96,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £144,322.50 ($178,241.94).

About Londonmetric Property PLC

LondonMetric Property Plc is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Distribution, Offices, Residential and Development. The Company is involved in retailer-led distribution, out of town and convenience retail. The Company’s portfolio includes distribution and retail businesses across the United Kingdom.

