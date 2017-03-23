Analysts Set Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Target Price at $227.17

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.50 ($2.97).

HSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Hastings Group Hldg PLC from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 239 ($2.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 234 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) opened at 261.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.65. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 158.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 269.40. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.72 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Hastings Group Hldg PLC’s previous dividend of $3.30.

In other news, insider Richard Mark Brewster sold 9,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.06), for a total value of £22,320,002.48 ($27,565,768.16).

About Hastings Group Hldg PLC

Hastings Group Holdings plc, formerly Hastings Group Holdings Limited, is a holding company. The Company provides general insurance. Its segments include Underwriting, Retail and Corporate. The Underwriting segment includes underwriting business based in Gibraltar. The Underwriting segment includes its subsidiaries, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), which is engaged in underwriting general insurance, primarily private car insurance in the United Kingdom, and Conquest House Limited, which owns property utilized by the Company.

