Analysts Set Expectations for Nike Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Nike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/analysts-set-expectations-for-nike-incs-fy2017-earnings-nke.html.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 53.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. Nike has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 1,304,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,552,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,225,000 after buying an additional 485,550 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 381,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Finally, PacWest Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Nike by 4.1% in the third quarter. PacWest Financial Management Inc now owns 27,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at $104,092,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $10,478,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.