Analysts Set COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) PT at $35.50

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

COMSCORE (NASDAQ:SCOR) opened at 21.33 on Monday. COMSCORE has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The firm’s market cap is $831.08 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of COMSCORE by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,438,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in COMSCORE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,075,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 62,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the fourth quarter worth $32,076,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in COMSCORE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 485,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in COMSCORE by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 367,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the period.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc is a cross-platform measurement company. The Company provides independent data, metrics, products and services to clients in the media, advertising and marketing industries. The Company delivers digital media analytics that help content owners and advertisers understand the composition of consumer media audiences, and also helps marketers understand the performance and effectiveness of advertising targeted at these audiences.

