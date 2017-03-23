Analysts Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Price Target at $7.63

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) opened at 3.24 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $399.21 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.46% and a negative net margin of 1,923.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post ($1.20) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 112,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 375,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 47.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug Rintega (also referred to as rindopepimut and CDX-110) is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.

