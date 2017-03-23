Analysts Set Bodycote PLC (BOY) Target Price at $696.54

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.54 ($8.60).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.52) price target on shares of Bodycote PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC Holdings plc cut Bodycote PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.34) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bodycote PLC in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Bodycote PLC from GBX 760 ($9.39) to GBX 835 ($10.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) opened at 802.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 647.20. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.53 billion. Bodycote PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 500.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 837.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 10.80 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Bodycote PLC’s previous dividend of $5.00.
In other Bodycote PLC news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.10), for a total value of £11,051.18 ($13,648.49).
Bodycote PLC Company Profile
Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.
Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.