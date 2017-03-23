Analysts Set AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Price Target at $4.75

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) opened at 3.83 on Monday. AU Optronics Corp has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AU Optronics Corp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,675,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 715,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AU Optronics Corp by 972.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 548,559 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in AU Optronics Corp by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 542,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 342,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AU Optronics Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in AU Optronics Corp by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 333,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 243,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About AU Optronics Corp

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

