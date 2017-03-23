Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 692.68 ($8.55).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC Holdings plc dropped their price objective on Antofagasta plc from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 760 ($9.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antofagasta plc from GBX 430 ($5.31) to GBX 450 ($5.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on Antofagasta plc from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 550 ($6.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered their target price on Antofagasta plc from GBX 1,030 ($12.72) to GBX 1,000 ($12.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

WARNING: “Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (ANTO) PT at $649.76” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/analysts-set-antofagasta-plc-anto-pt-at-649-76.html.

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) opened at 851.00 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 8.39 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 826.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 681.33. Antofagasta plc has a 12 month low of GBX 394.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 905.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Antofagasta plc’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Antofagasta plc

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.