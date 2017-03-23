Analysts Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Target Price at $50.60

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) opened at 47.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $204 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,202 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $212,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,592,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

