Analysts Set $10.25 Target Price for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT)

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the seven brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Eagle Entertainment an industry rank of 164 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENT. Dougherty & Co lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) opened at 3.15 on Monday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $268.72 million.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc is a provider of aircraft connectivity systems, operations solutions and media content to the travel industry. The Company’s segments include Connectivity and Content. Its Connectivity segment provides airline partners and their passengers with Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) connectivity over Ku-band satellite transmissions, and to a lesser extent operations solutions to airline customers.

