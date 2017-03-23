Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Bohra forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harsco had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $360 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/analysts-offer-predictions-for-harsco-co-s-q1-2017-earnings-hsc.html.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) opened at 12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The firm’s market cap is $966.19 million. Harsco has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Harsco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 502,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products serving global industries. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. Its Harsco Metals & Minerals segment is a provider of on-site, outsourced services to the metals industries across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.