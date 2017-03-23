Analysts Offer Predictions for Harsco Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Bohra forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harsco had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $360 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) opened at 12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The firm’s market cap is $966.19 million. Harsco has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Harsco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 502,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products serving global industries. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. Its Harsco Metals & Minerals segment is a provider of on-site, outsourced services to the metals industries across the world.
