Analysts Offer Predictions for Hardwoods Distribution Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (HWD)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD) opened at 16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.

