Analysts Expect Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $26.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 45 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, CAO M. Teresa White sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) opened at 22.50 on Monday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hometrust Bancshares will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases.

