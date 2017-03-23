Analysts Anticipate Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) to Post ($0.26) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Electro Scientific Industries an industry rank of 210 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Electro Scientific Industries in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 543,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) opened at 6.52 on Monday. Electro Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company’s market cap is $213.01 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries supply laser-based manufacturing solutions for industries reliant on microtechnologies. The Company operates through two segments: Component Processing and Micromachining. The Component Processing segment includes interconnect products, semiconductor products and component products.

