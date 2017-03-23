Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) to Announce ($0.30) Earnings Per Share

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CymaBay Therapeutics an industry rank of 191 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) opened at 3.69 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $86.52 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 1.41% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

