Amyris Inc (AMRS) Major Shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell Sells 88,382 Shares

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) major shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 88,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $43,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

(Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 223,073 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $107,075.04.

On Friday, March 17th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 339,908 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $166,554.92.

On Wednesday, March 15th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 270,374 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $124,372.04.

On Monday, March 13th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 346,429 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $173,214.50.

On Thursday, March 9th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 520,925 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $239,625.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 852,224 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $383,500.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 868,589 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $425,608.61.

On Wednesday, March 1st, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 377,823 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $192,689.73.

On Monday, February 27th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 287,706 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $149,607.12.

On Thursday, February 23rd, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 529,747 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $280,765.91.

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded down 1.5025% on Thursday, reaching $0.4851. The company had a trading volume of 426,756 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $132.63 million. Amyris Inc has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post ($0.33) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/amyris-inc-amrs-major-shareholder-mauritius-pte-ltd-maxwell-sells-88382-shares.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amyris stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 330.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,589 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Amyris worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc is an integrated industrial biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research and development and sales of fuels and farnesene-derived products. It is applying its industrial synthetic biology platform to engineer, manufacture and sell products into a range of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances (F&F), solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products and fuels.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.