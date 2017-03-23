AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 188,857 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $73,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,223,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,288,120,000 after buying an additional 1,977,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 40,448,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,189,874,000 after buying an additional 1,179,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,697,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,878,530,000 after buying an additional 8,071,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,953,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,080,265,000 after buying an additional 693,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $887,697,000 after buying an additional 1,522,028 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 55.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business earned $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

