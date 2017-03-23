American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) CEO Eric G. Wintemute Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) CEO Eric G. Wintemute sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,203,725.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 40,292 shares of the company traded hands. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $467.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.27.

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. American Vanguard Corp. had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. American Vanguard Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Vanguard Corp. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after buying an additional 91,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in American Vanguard Corp. by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,915,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard Corp. by 17.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 683,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 99,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Vanguard Corp. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Vanguard Corp. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Vanguard Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Feltl & Co. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of American Vanguard Corp. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Vanguard Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About American Vanguard Corp.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC CV (AMVAC CV), AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV) and Envance Technologies, LLC (Envance).

