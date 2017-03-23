American Tower Corp to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (AMT)

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of American Tower Corp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Mccormack now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for American Tower Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. American Tower Corp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMT. Pacific Crest boosted their target price on American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on American Tower Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on American Tower Corp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) opened at 118.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.61. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $98.87 and a one year high of $118.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. American Tower Corp’s payout ratio is 117.17%.

In other news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 69,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $7,995,891.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at $37,243,361.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Corp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in American Tower Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in American Tower Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp Company Profile

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

