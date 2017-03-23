American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Director Sells $153,403.32 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director J Michael Edenfield sold 14,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $153,403.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,403.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Michael Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, J Michael Edenfield sold 15,092 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $156,805.88.

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) opened at 10.07 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $296.76 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. American Software had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.24%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of American Software by 7.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

