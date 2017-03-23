American Homes 4 Rent’s (AMH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at FBR & Co

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by FBR & Co in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) traded up 0.90% during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,653 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm’s market cap is $5.71 billion.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.30. The business earned $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.19 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Homes 4 Rent’s (AMH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at FBR & Co” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/american-homes-4-rents-amh-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-fbr-co.html.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 485,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,349,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.