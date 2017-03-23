American Homes 4 Rent’s (AMH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at FBR & Co

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by FBR & Co in a report released on Thursday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) traded up 0.90% during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,653 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm’s market cap is $5.71 billion.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.30. The business earned $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.19 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is -80.00%.
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 485,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,349,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.
