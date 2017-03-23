American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.52 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen and Company restated a market perform rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 3.209% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.645. 3,910,015 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.658 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 86.54%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Chairman W Douglas Parker sold 4,129 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $202,321.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,631,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,937,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $361,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,290 shares of company stock worth $6,478,013. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 60.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

