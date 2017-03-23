Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Insider Louis P. Maltezos Sells 23,175 Shares

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 23,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $135,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) traded up 2.65% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 123,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.93 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ameresco-inc-amrc-insider-louis-p-maltezos-sells-23175-shares.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a provider of energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. The Company’s principal service is the development, design, engineering and installation of projects. Its U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, which include the design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures; renewable energy solutions and services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.