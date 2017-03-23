Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMFW) Given New GBX 414 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMFW) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 414 ($5.11) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

AMFW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 520 ($6.42) to GBX 500 ($6.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upped their price target on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 395 ($4.88) to GBX 425 ($5.25) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.72) target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 650 ($8.03) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 531.61 ($6.57).

Shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMFW) traded up 4.50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 527.75. 1,764,449 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 489.25. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.02 billion. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 353.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 631.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMFW) Given New GBX 414 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/amec-foster-wheeler-plc-amfw-given-new-gbx-414-price-target-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC Company Profile

Amec Foster Wheeler plc operates across the oil and gas value chain from production to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products in oil and gas, mining, clean energy, and the environment and infrastructure markets. The Company’s segments include Americas; Northern Europe and CIS (NECIS); Asia, Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe (AMEASE); Global Power Group, and Investment Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Amec Foster Wheeler PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amec Foster Wheeler PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.