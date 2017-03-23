Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMEC) Price Target Increased to GBX 414 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMEC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 414 ($5.11) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 557 ($6.88) price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 530 ($6.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their price objective on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 518.80 ($6.41) to GBX 441.80 ($5.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 516.41 ($6.38).

About Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

Amec Foster Wheeler plc operates across the oil and gas value chain from production to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products in oil and gas, mining, clean energy, and the environment and infrastructure markets. The Company’s segments include Americas; Northern Europe and CIS (NECIS); Asia, Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe (AMEASE); Global Power Group, and Investment Services.

