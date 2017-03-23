AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) EVP James Gallagher Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $720,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) traded down 0.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. 226,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. AMC Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.01.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 408.71% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business earned $729.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc will post $6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $69,159,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,434,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,413,000 after buying an additional 628,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,945,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 132.0% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 612,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 14.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,005,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,011,000 after buying an additional 258,825 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Albert Fried & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

