AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a positive rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.39.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) traded up 0.17% on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 287,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm earned $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other AMC Entertainment Holdings news, CEO Adam M. Aron purchased 31,747 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Croft Leominster Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 15.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

