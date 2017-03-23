Altisource Residential Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (RESI)

Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) opened at 14.00 on Thursday. Altisource Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company’s market cap is $751.34 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.63. Altisource Residential Corp had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 338.43%. The firm earned $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altisource Residential Corp will post ($1.48) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Altisource Residential Corp from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Altisource Residential Corp in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on shares of Altisource Residential Corp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Altisource Residential Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Residential Corp in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Altisource Residential Corp news, CEO George G. Ellison purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altisource Residential Corp Company Profile

Altisource Residential Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental properties throughout the United States. The Company operates through the segment focused on the resolution of sub-performing and non-performing mortgages, and acquisition and ownership of rental residential properties.

