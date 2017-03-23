Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $23.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Altisource Portfolio Solutions an industry rank of 209 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Orin S. Kramer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $547,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $129,937.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 34,858 shares of company stock valued at $777,681. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Horizon Kinetics LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) opened at 27.16 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $509.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 177.60%. The business earned $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

