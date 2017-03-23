Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note published on Monday morning.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $58.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Vetr raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.90 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) opened at 53.25 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.58 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $80.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.02. The firm earned $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 869.63%. The business’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

