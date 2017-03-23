Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLY. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 6,250,953 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. Ally Financial has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $23.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post $2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ally-financial-inc-ally-price-target-cut-to-26-00-by-analysts-at-credit-suisse-group-ag.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,277,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Ally Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

