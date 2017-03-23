Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Cowen and Company

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective upped by Cowen and Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.66.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 929,163 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.10 billion. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm earned $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.11 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,867,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 138,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 66.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,859,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 740,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 191.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 521,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 342,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 98.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 841,371 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc delivers information technology (IT) and services to help healthcare organizations in clinical, financial and operational results. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, and Population Health. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include electronic health record (EHR)-related software, financial and practice management software, related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, hosting, revenue cycle management, training and electronic claims administration services.

