Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.66.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 929,163 shares. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.10 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business earned $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.11 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/allscripts-healthcare-solutions-inc-mdrx-given-new-14-00-price-target-at-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 89,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,840,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,616,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,464,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,867,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc delivers information technology (IT) and services to help healthcare organizations in clinical, financial and operational results. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, and Population Health. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include electronic health record (EHR)-related software, financial and practice management software, related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, hosting, revenue cycle management, training and electronic claims administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.