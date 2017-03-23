Allison Transmission Holdings’ (ALSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) in a research note published on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Allison Transmission Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 324,914 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. Allison Transmission Holdings has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm earned $469 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $205,449.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $5,643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,907.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 13.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Allison Transmission Holdings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium-and heavy-tactical the United States defense vehicles. The Company operates through manufacture and distribution of fully-automatic transmissions segment.

