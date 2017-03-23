Allianz SE (ALV) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) received a €155.00 ($166.67) target price from investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Jefferies Group LLC set a €178.00 ($191.40) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €172.86 ($185.87).

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) traded up 0.47% on Thursday, reaching €170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,564 shares. Allianz SE has a 12 month low of €118.40 and a 12 month high of €172.09. The company has a market cap of €77.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.51.

