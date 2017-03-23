Allegion PLC (ALLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Allegion continuously updates its products and develops new ones to keep up with the shift in market preference toward electronic security products and solutions. The company’s acquisitions and divestitures, focus on innovation and solid footprint in the emerging markets are encouraging. Further, a gradually recovering U.S. housing market bodes well. Also, Allegion’s shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Protection-Safety Equipment & Services industry, in the last six months. However, global currency fluctuations remain a major headwind for Allegion. Also, the company expects the U.K. construction market to decline in 2017 due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of Brexit. Further, the seasonality of the company's business will dent profits.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Allegion PLC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allegion PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion PLC from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) traded up 0.68% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 158,677 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm earned $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. Allegion PLC had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 263.12%. Allegion PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Allegion PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Kemp sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $567,755.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $303,781.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,239.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,606 shares of company stock worth $2,637,185 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,786,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,384,000 after buying an additional 211,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,462,000 after buying an additional 292,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,697,000 after buying an additional 2,743,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,893,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,391,000 after buying an additional 413,316 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,513,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,283,000 after buying an additional 39,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegion PLC Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. It operates through three segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Company’s products include door closers and controls, electronic security products, exit devices, time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, door and door frames (steel), electronic and biometric access control systems, locks, locksets and key systems, and other accessories.

