Allan E. Frankiw Purchases 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) insider Allan E. Frankiw bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.54 per share, with a total value of C$217,700.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) opened at 42.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company’s market cap is $47.45 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, marketing and sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its exploration and production operations are focused in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea and Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa.

