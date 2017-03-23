Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.25.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) traded up 1.98% on Monday, hitting $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,044,481 shares. The company has a market cap of $268.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. Alibaba Group Holding has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $109.87.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Alibaba Group Holding had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-upgraded-to-b-by-thestreet.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 14.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 47.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.