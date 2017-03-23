Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.95 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a conviction-buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group Holding currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) traded up 1.91% on Monday, reaching $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,269,328 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. Alibaba Group Holding has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $268.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 2.73.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business earned $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Alibaba Group Holding had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding will post $3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 9.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 172,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 24.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,711,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,142,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth about $9,645,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 480,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group Holding

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

