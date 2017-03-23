Alcoa Corp (AA) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Alcoa Corp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa Corp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alcoa Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded down 0.74% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. 1,778,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company’s market cap is $6.16 billion. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arconic Inc. sold 23,353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $888,114,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,821,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $140,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp during the third quarter worth about $23,707,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 852,224 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 105,869 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 29.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp during the third quarter worth about $14,727,000.

Alcoa Corp Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

