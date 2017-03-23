AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Insider David Hutz Sells 3,500 Shares

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $115,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Hutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of AlarmCom Hldg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, David Hutz sold 3,498 shares of AlarmCom Hldg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $95,530.38.

On Tuesday, January 10th, David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of AlarmCom Hldg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $95,760.00.

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) traded down 0.19% on Thursday, hitting $31.39. 191,878 shares of the company traded hands. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

AlarmCom Hldg (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company earned $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. AlarmCom Hldg had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. AlarmCom Hldg’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRM. Roth Capital set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom Hldg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom Hldg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom Hldg from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom Hldg from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 513,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Hldg Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected home. The Company, through its cloud-based services, makes connected home technology accessible to millions of home and business owners. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other. The Company’s Alarm.com segment represents its cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

