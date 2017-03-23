Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the third quarter worth $5,115,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the third quarter worth $2,106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the third quarter worth $123,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) traded down 1.46% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,963 shares. The firm’s market cap is $2.41 billion. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business earned $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.79 million. Alamos Gold Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

