Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Insider Sells C$222,600.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) insider James Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.13, for a total transaction of C$222,600.00.

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. 658,637 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $3.26 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.48.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company owns and operates the Young-Davidson mine in Canada. In addition, the Company owns the AgiDagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects in Turkey, the Lynn Lake gold project in Canada and the Esperanza gold project in Mexico.

