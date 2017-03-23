AK Steel Holding’s (AKS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) in a report published on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AK Steel Holding from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AK Steel Holding from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.39 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of AK Steel Holding in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) traded down 1.97% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 5,758,520 shares of the company traded hands. AK Steel Holding has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.35 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. AK Steel Holding had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The business earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. AK Steel Holding’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AK Steel Holding by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AK Steel Holding during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Holding Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

