Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) CFO Sells $229,500.00 in Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) CFO Warren L. Desouza sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,681 shares in the company, valued at $704,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) traded up 2.06% on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 196,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $1.14 billion. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 136.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Allergen Research Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which is referred to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

