Aimmune Therapeutics’ (AIMT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) traded up 2.218% on Wednesday, hitting $22.815. The stock had a trading volume of 125,342 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.15 billion. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post ($2.80) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 136.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Allergen Research Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which is referred to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

